Hamish Starr will become the first Wagga Cricket player to represent NSW Country in five years.
The Kooringal Colts captain has been selected to be part of the Australian Country Championships next month.
Coming off some strong performances for Riverina, Starr was pleased to be named in the squad to play in Canberra.
"It's good being the first time in the opens set up," Starr said.
"I did play under 17s and 19s but being the opens is a huge honour."
The all-rounder will become the first Wagga Cricket player since Jon Nicoll to play for the Bush Blues.
The seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal was part of the 2017 and 2018 competitions.
Starr will also be the first Temora-based player to play for NSW Country since the last of Peter Gerhard's five straight appearances in the 1993-94 season.
The 23-year-old was hoping to venture further than Canberra, but he will be able to use some of his experience at a number of the grounds."
"I'm looking forward to it, it's just a shame it's in Canberra," Starr said.
"I was hoping it was going to be Perth or Adelaide or Brisbane or just anywhere with a beach but Canberra is good for family to come down and watch a couple of games.
"Going somewhere where I just can't hop in the car and drive a couple of hours would have been nice."
Starr will be joined in the side by Lavington quick Ryan Brown.
However he knows a number of the players from Western, which is who he represented on the path to playing for both the under 17s and under 19s country teams.
"I know three or four in the squad but these things are always good to go away for," Starr said.
"You get to know a few different blokes and it's something different to not play the same people or play with the same people."
This season there will be six matches played with a team from the Philippines also part of the competition.
The Australian Country Championships starts on January 13 with the final match scheduled for January 20.
It means Starr will miss the clash of the two unbeaten teams when the Wagga Cricket competition resumes on January 14.
Both Wagga City and Kooringal Colts have won all three of their one-dayers.
Starr is also set to miss the final round of Twenty20 with a place in the final up for grabs.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
