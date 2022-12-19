The devastating and costly impact of recent floods on some of the Riverina's low-lying areas has driven Member for Wagga Joe McGirr to call for an investigation into raising the Burrinjuck Dam wall.
Dr McGirr says adding approximately 200 gigalitres of extra air space at the dam, to be used in the event of floods, would create a key security buffer for communities on the Murrumbidgee River.
He said while the potential project would undoubtedly be expensive, it could prove to be a "good investment in the long run" by reducing the amount of damage to infrastructure.
"Obviously we're talking about tens of millions of dollars but the damage we have seen to communities downstream as a result of the flooding situation is also a cost," Dr McGirr said.
"We're not talking about raising this wall to increase storage capacity, we're simply talking about building a safety mechanism to manage flooding."
Dr McGirr has also called for the creation of a single dedicated flood control and prevention agency as well as for WaterNSW to be given more freedom to reduce dam levels.
Burrinjuck Dam is currently sitting at 99 per cent capacity while the nearby Blowering Dam is at 98 per cent.
"At the moment ... [WaterNSW] needs to get those dams full as soon as a flood event has happened and that doesn't give the flexibility we need," Dr McGirr said.
North Wagga's flood levee came within 30 centimetres of being breached during the flooding event in early November.
President of the North Wagga Residents' Association, Robyn Dawson, packed away almost all her possessions when parts of the suburb were ordered to evacuate in August and has not yet unpacked them.
She said while the dams remain so full many of the suburb's residents still feel at risk of being flooded.
"I was talking to an older North Wagga gentleman and he said don't put anything down until the end of January - so somewhere along the line he is thinking there's more to come," Mrs Dawson said.
She supported Dr McGirr's suggestions and said many in the flood-prone suburb believe the dam should be kept at 80 per cent permanently.
"Last time we were evacuated ... we had something like 8 to 10 hours where we couldn't get an update because the BoM site had gone down - there needs to be just one authority," she said.
