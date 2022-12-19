The Daily Advertiser

Wagga MP Joe McGirr calls for govt to look at raising Burrinjuck Dam wall

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
December 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr says adding approximately 200 gigalitres of air space at Burrinjuck Dam would create a vital security buffer in the event of more flooding events. File picture

The devastating and costly impact of recent floods on some of the Riverina's low-lying areas has driven Member for Wagga Joe McGirr to call for an investigation into raising the Burrinjuck Dam wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.