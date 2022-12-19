The Daily Advertiser

No charges will be pressed after Tyler Nield's 2020 death at Howlong work site

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Nield died in the wood chipping incident two years ago.

No charges will be laid by the work safety authority after a man was killed in an horrific wood chipper incident at a property in Howlong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.