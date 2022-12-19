South Wagga Football Club coach Andy Heller believes Football Wagga should seriously consider payment options for their most senior players.
Following Collingullie-Glenfield Park's announcement they would reimburse A grade players, Heller has called for all sports to look at what they offer their top players.
"The girl (A grade coach Olivia Jolliffe) from the Collingullie-Glenfield Park side was saying that if the men are getting paid in that club, then it's not overly unreasonable that they should be a competence for their efforts and I think it is a fair point," Heller said.
"All codes that are playing at an A grade level now will hear them, the minimum level of getting a reward back, being reimbursed back for the top effort, isn't hugely unreasonable."
Football Wagga bylaws currently do not permit clubs to pay players in any grade.
While Heller isn't suggesting players be put on top dollar contracts, he said the additional professionalism expected from players being reimbursed would benefit the competition.
For Heller, it isn't a matter of paying either male or female competitions, but an opportunity to uplift all top players.
He expects that if the league was to legalise, and normalise, player payments, they might also be able to retain more players, and at a higher standard.
"You're always going to have people who try to bend the rules, but having a base level, it doesn't necessarily have to be megabucks but it allows you to be competitive to a degree against the other codes," he said.
"In male soccer's case, if you've got the opportunity to go and play AFL or rugby league, rugby union, they may offer payment, we're not supposed to do that, so it does make it harder to keep players around."
Heller acknowledged that allowing clubs to pay top level players could initially put downward pressure on clubs and said a "little by little" approach would be required.
Updating the bylaws would provide clubs with clear guidelines and remove any under the table deals clubs may feel they need to devise to hold onto or attract players.
Heller also believes introducing contracts for players being reimbursed would have a positive flow on effects for clubs, sponsors, and the soccer community.
"To allow that level of professionalism to enter the competition could help potentially grow the sport," he said.
"It's a commitment to the club both ways.
"It creates an expectation and helps the clubs drive the expectation that players assist them, that they as players develop, that they're developing the club and raising this profile of football, doing all those extra bits.
"If they're being paid, there's an expectation that they have to get back to the pub that sponsors the club, and support the sponsors.
"The downward effect helps professionalise the sport and give back to the local community, local businesses, improve the profile of the sport and improve the quality as well, because ultimately, it doesn't have to be huge money but it's just a little bit of a gesture in those early days and then naturally those top players would start to be able to come on more."
Heller said the introduction of payment or reimbursement options within the league would require collaboration between clubs and administrators to ensure a fair process for all involved.
While he believes his own club might not be in a position to immediately reimburse players, he said he is hopeful it is something they could work towards in the future.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
