Netball announcement leads to calls for player payments across codes

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
2022 South Wagga coach Andy Heller has called for consideration to be made to reimburse top soccer players in the region. Picture by Madeline Begley

South Wagga Football Club coach Andy Heller believes Football Wagga should seriously consider payment options for their most senior players.

