Plan to lower the voting age to 16 years has real merit

It is not just the Greens and the occasional teal calling for the change. As Garry Linnell wrote in The Echidna: "It wasn't until the start of the 20th century that women were finally allowed to vote. It took until 1984 before Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were welcomed into our compulsory voting system. It's time we gave the same opportunity to our 16 and 17-year-olds while they're still young enough to believe they can change the world."