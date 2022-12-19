Plan to lower the voting age to 16 years has real merit

The Greens will introduce a private member's bill to lower the voting age to 16 in February when parliament resumes after the summer break.
"Sixteen and 17-year-olds can drive cars, work, enlist in the Australian Defence Force, and serve their communities, yet they have no say in the composition of their own government," The Guardian Australia reported newly elected Greens MP Stephen Bates as saying.
Indeed, the Greens will make lowering the voting age to 16 a top legislative priority next year. Rather than being way ahead of practice elsewhere, it is in fact in line with what is happening in the rest of the world.
Already the voting age has been lowered to 16 in many countries, including Scotland, Wales, Austria, Brazil, Argentina, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ecuador. Many others are also investigating such a change to the voting age.
Both the Greens and independent MP Monique Ryan have previously expressed their interest in lowering the voting age, with Dr Ryan to consult with her community before moving ahead with either her own bill, or supporting the Greens' push.
But the Greens are powering forward, with the party's youth spokesperson, Mr Bates, saying young people deserved a seat at the table given the decisions being made in areas such as climate heavily affecting their futures.
It is not just the Greens and the occasional teal calling for the change. As Garry Linnell wrote in The Echidna: "It wasn't until the start of the 20th century that women were finally allowed to vote. It took until 1984 before Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were welcomed into our compulsory voting system. It's time we gave the same opportunity to our 16 and 17-year-olds while they're still young enough to believe they can change the world."
The re-emergence of the voting age debate in Australia came after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern greenlit a parliamentary debate after a supreme court ruling that the existing age of 18 was discriminatory and breached the human rights of young people.
A bill is being drafted by Ardern's government to change the voting age to 16.
Courts in Australia have not dealt with a voting age question, but last year the federal court ruled the government had a duty to protect young people from the climate crisis, a ruling which was overturned on appeal.
Of course, those opposing lowering the voting age will argue that the Greens are pursing it because of self-interest. It would certainly help the progressive side of politics, because younger people tend to be more forward thinking in their outlook.
So the sudden influx of more than half a million new voters would be a significant boost for the current wave of Greens, the teal independents and perhaps also for Labor's left faction.
Much of the shift in Australia's attitude toward climate change has been driven not by the major parties, but by a vocal and heavily invested young generation.
Aided by the speed and influence of social media, it was their passion that dragged an older generation toward a greater understanding about the threat of global warming.
Lowering the voting age in Australia has not been dismissed out of hand by the Albanese government, with Special Minister of State Don Farrell saying late last month Labor had "never ruled out" the move.
Opposition to lowering the voting age includes claims such as minors of that age do not have enough political knowledge to have a say in issues that affect an entire nation.
Similar claims were made about 18-year-olds back in the day, and the sky has not fallen in since they gained the vote.
It also needs to be pointed out that many adults also have little or no idea of how our political system works. For example, trying to explain to adults what preferential voting means, as I have done at many an election, clearly demonstrates that a great many grown-ups not only do not know, but also that they can't grasp the principles underlying it.
Many 16-year-olds do understand complex systems, so there would be no danger in granting them the right to vote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.