Levee built around Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong before reopening

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 12:45pm
Transport for NSW crews work to fix the flood-damaged Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong. Picture supplied

A major Riverina highway has finally reopened just in time for Christmas after enormous emergency repairs.

