A new Indigenous program launched in Wagga is hoping to give Indigenous children the best start in life.
In January, the Ngurra Hub in Ashmont will be home to the Ngurra Connected Beginnings program, a nationwide initiative helping to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families better access to services and support available to them.
It focuses on children aged 0-5 and Playgroups NSW Aboriginal Program Services Manager Kellie Murray said the new program would be run entirely by local Aboriginal staff to utilise their connection with the Wagga community.
"Ngurra Connected Beginnings is a much-needed initiative for local children and families," she said.
"By employing an all-Aboriginal team, we endeavour to deliver a culturally inclusive program, working collaboratively with local health, education and services."
Program manager Rosie Powell said the Ngurra Connected Beginnings would be a hub of knowledge on funding and support available for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, particularly in the lead up to starting school.
"You might need help or there may be some questions around [your child's] development but it's about coming to us, and then we can go 'okay we can do this' or 'there's this program'," she said.
"So rather than them having to go out and find all these different services and programs and things, it's about our staff actually knowing what's out there."
The program begins on January 9, allowing enough time for families to come for help in the lead up to school.
Ms Powell said they will also be hosting a number of community engagement events, with the first one marked for January 19.
"Families can come in and meet with our staff," she said.
"All the service providers will have back to school haircuts, and things like that."
The Department of Education has committed funding for the program for the next three years, with scope to continue after that.
Ngurra Connected Beginnings program staff will be based at the Ngurra Hub in Ashmont, but will also be contactable through their Facebook page - Ngurra Connected Beginnings Wagga.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
