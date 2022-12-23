Wagga Netball Association has shown it's ahead of the curve, with Netball Australia introducing a new inclusive uniform policy.
In early 2022 Netball NSW approved a similar policy and Wagga Netball Association Incorporated adopted it immediately.
President Tanya Bertoldi said there wasn't a need for discussion when it was put to the board, with everyone immediately on board.
The Association shifted to singlets and shorts for Riverina representative sides, and several clubs in the league also adapted the policy.
"It absolutely was unanimous, everyone said, yes, let's do it," Bertoldi said.
Reflecting on her time developing netball in the United Arab Emirates, Bertoldi has seen first hand how beneficial inclusive uniform policies can be.
"That was first-hand experience that just based on changing the uniform, it just opened up netball as an option to all of those girls with cultural and religious beliefs that otherwise prevented them from playing," she said.
"We have a huge Muslim population in Australia and I think that once those families see that netball is embracing inclusive uniform policies, I think that definitely those girls will be open to being able to participate
"Additionally, there's a lot of girls that just don't want to wear those tiny little dresses and feel uncomfortable, so the fact that they're now able to wear shorts and the t-shirt or even tights under the dress, or whatever makes them comfortable is important."
The policy includes the addition of pants, shorts, long-sleeve shirts, t-shirts, singlets, and body suits as acceptable uniform pieces alongside the traditional skirt and dress.
Additionally, players will be able to wear head coverings and jewellery items that should not be removed due to religious beliefs.
The updated policy hopes to address concerns raised that uniforms worn by netballers were acting as a barrier to players who may be uncomfortable in the short dresses.
Additionally, it is expected that players will be able to utilise the new flexible uniform policy to protect themselves from the sun and cold.
While additional uniform items must still be in club or team colours, associations cannot prevent clubs wishing to utilise alternative uniforms.
Bertoldi also assisted her daughters club, Estella Phoenix, in adopting inclusive uniforms.
She said suppliers were already on the front foot and there wasn't additional work required from club volunteers to have the items available.
"It was really easy, and the kids liked it. Interestingly the younger ones were the first to take them up, I remember that in the under 12 team I think there were more in that group that went with the shorts and the playing singlet than the dress," Bertoldi said.
Bertoldi believes inclusive uniforms being available across the country will undoubtedly boost participation and make the sport more accessible to more players.
Netball Australia executive general manager for strategy, government and community, Glenn Turnor, said the updated policy is a reflection on the changing landscape of the game.
"We are excited to implement these inclusive uniform guidelines going into 2023 and ensure that everyone can feel comfortable playing netball," Turnor said.
"The guidelines have been adopted by all Member Organisations, meaning all participating netball bodies will be united by the same national guidelines."
Netball Australia is the latest sporting body in a long list of codes addressing issues within their uniform polices that may impact player participation.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
