Christmas week in Wagga: What to get up to before the year's out

Santas are running right through the city, church services are planned for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Wagga venues are preparing for a big weekend.
Christmas week is here and there's plenty of Santa-sighting to take place before the big day arrives.
Head to St John's Anglican Church in Cross Street to take in the Festival of Christmas Trees. The church is filled with trees decorated by local businesses, community groups and friends of St John's. The display opens for visitors to the festival at 5pm (3pm on Christmas Eve), and will be open until 9pm until Christmas.
Santa and the Wagga VRA team are back at the wheel and heading through the city's southwest, taking off at 6pm. They'll head through Turvey Park, Mount Austin, Tolland, Glenfield Park and Ashmont spreading the Christmas cheer and sweet treats.
The final night of the Wagga VRA's Santa run leaves the rescue shed at 6pm with the people of Central, North Wagga, Boorooma, Estella and Gobbagombalin in their sights. Listen out for the siren as the big man in red is chauffeured through the suburbs and come out for a wave and perhaps a tasty gift.
The inaugural Riverina Paceway Christmas Carnival and fireworks will draw a big crowd to the city's trots meet. The harness club opens the gates at 4.30pm and there will be jumping castles, inflatable obstacle course and mini trot races. First race is at 6.30pm and fireworks will wow after the last.
A massive night of local music legends kicks off at Tilly's, with The Convicts, The Mighty Yak and Mobes leading a stellar line-up in the big room. Filthy Rocks and Summit will support the Wagga icons. Doors open at 7pm, entry $10 at the door.
Birdhouse has a big party to bring in the festive cheer from 6pm. Loukas, Recoyle and Fluffy kick things through to midnight.
Club Tilly's is letting loose with free entry until 10pm, vodka happy hour from 9pm, and Jaccked, Rossi, Infamous and Fluffy keeping things lit through to Christmas Day.
Break out the turf club finery and put the day in trackside at Tumut's Boxing Day races. The popular day out is a perfect way to keep the Christmas-New Year week kicking along. Gates open at midday and tickets on the day are $20, $15 for concession or free for under 16s - and cash only - but you can get ahead by snagging one online at tumutraces.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.