All the photos from the Wagga Christmas Twilight Markets 2022

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 12:15pm
Anna Swift and Brian Lawrence were selling baby Christmas trees to the festive crowds at the markets on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Excitement for the holiday season is continuing to take over Wagga, with hundreds of families making their way to the Christmas Twilight Markets to soak up the atmosphere and buy unique gifts for their loved ones.

