Excitement for the holiday season is continuing to take over Wagga, with hundreds of families making their way to the Christmas Twilight Markets to soak up the atmosphere and buy unique gifts for their loved ones.
Market stalls and food vans filled the Victory Memorial Gardens for the Sunday evening event, as local musicians once again sent an inescapable festive cheer cascading across the park.
Event organiser Grace Pryor said the markets were a huge success, with more than 1000 people estimated to have made their way through over the course of the night.
In other news
"The feedback I'm getting from the community and the stallholders is that everything is going really well," Ms Pryor said.
"The children are laughing, they're happy and that's what this is all about."
Andrea Haberl was perusing the market stalls alongside her daughter Isabella, 7, and said it was great to see the community coming together so much over the holiday season.
"We're just moseying around each of the market stalls at the moment and enjoying what's here," Ms Haberl said.
"It's nice to see all the really good things that are being put together for the community and it's great weather as well so it's just perfect."
This weekend's event was the first time the Christmas Twilight Markets have been held in Wagga, after their planned launch in December 2021 was called off due to a combination of COVID-19 and stormy weather.
Ms Pryor said she was ecstatic to see the event finally come together after months of preparation.
"With the climate we've experienced over the past three years it has been on and off, on and off but finally it has all come together - and oh my goodness we've got perfect weather this year as well," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.