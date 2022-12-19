Letters: Negative energy of fossil fuel producers is on display

I assume that many Australians will be hoping that the present attitude by fossil fuel companies, in relation to the federal government's attempts to stabilise pricing, is not an indication of what will happen when these firms will be required to make ultra-drastic reductions in the burning of fossil fuels to produce energy.
It will be of paramount importance that these companies keep in mind that reaching net zero emissions by 2050 means, sooner rather than later, putting an end to the present massive release into the atmosphere of climate change-causing greenhouse gases.
If the present pricing situation is a guide, it is obvious that an abundance of flexibility, understanding about climate change and forward planning will be necessary to enable the desired net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.
I note some of the commentary around recent speeches by the chief executive officer of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Andrew McConville, including strong criticism from the Victorian Farmers Federation.
The VFF says that a Murray-Darling Basin Authority CEO should be "professional and impartial", though 10 years of the basin plan would tell us that, rightly or wrongly, implementing flawed legislation takes precedence over everything else.
From the beginning this has been a political plan, firstly designed to provide environmental credentials for the Howard government, then delivered to appease a range of concerns from South Australia. It has also been built on timeframes and volumes, not results.
The VFF says that Mr McConville's commentary to the Rural Press Club in Victoria "ignored the ongoing impact of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan on farming communities".
While he acknowledged to the National Press Club that the plan has "come at a cost to our irrigation-dependent communities" who have "done the heavy lifting", there is certainly no indication that this "heavy lifting" should be shared or that other sectors should start doing more. With references to the shortfall in recovery targets it appears obvious that the opposite is the case.
There is general concern about the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and federal government approach to the basin plan because it has never been the adaptive plan that was originally promised. There is an unhealthy focus on volumes and timelines.
Mr McConville tells us "there have been 10 separate inquiries into the basin plan by the Australian Parliament".
Yet, why do so many of them get ignored, including a detailed Senate inquiry which travelled throughout the basin and made 32 sensible recommendations which, like others, sit on a shelf gathering dust?
At the Press Club, Mr McConville also bemoaned that we had turned rivers into "little more than pipelines".
But why didn't he add that by trying to send massive volumes of water down our most iconic river, the Mighty Murray, we are now turning it into a pipeline with the sole purpose of providing SA with a water supply?
All this adds up to a simple fact: the basin plan is not being delivered in the best possible way to protect our environment and our communities.
