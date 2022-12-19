The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 20

December 20 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: Negative energy of fossil fuel producers is on display

A REAL NEGATIVE ENERGY

I assume that many Australians will be hoping that the present attitude by fossil fuel companies, in relation to the federal government's attempts to stabilise pricing, is not an indication of what will happen when these firms will be required to make ultra-drastic reductions in the burning of fossil fuels to produce energy.

