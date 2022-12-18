The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City add to strong start with win over Lake Albert

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 18 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Wells is bowled in Lake Albert's loss to Wagga City on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Two of Wagga City's young guns stood up to help the club to a third straight win to start the one-day competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.