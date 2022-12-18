Wagga City add to strong start with win over Lake Albert

Two of Wagga City's young guns stood up to help the club to a third straight win to start the one-day competition.
After a wayward start, Luke Naumann found his line to put Lake Albert under plenty of pressure at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
He claimed 4-25 as the Bulls were bowled out for 147.
The Cats then eased past the total, getting home with seven wickets and 13 overs left to spare.
Ed Grigg top scored with 49 while captain-coach Josh Thompson was unbeaten on 40.
Thompson is pleased with how Grigg has adapted to opening.
"It was pretty comfortable in the end and we could do it without taking any risks," Thompson said.
"Obviously Eddie fell one run short of a 50, and he hasn't got one in first grade yet so it was pretty disheartening, but he's a good kid who has a lot of determination and it was good to see him get some runs."
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.