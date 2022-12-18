There was plenty of support for Retell who broke through to win his first race at start 24 at Narrandera on Saturday.
Shane Bloomfield won his first race on his home track with the six-year-old.
It was his third as a trainer and being on his home track only added to the occasion.
"It was good," Bloomfield said.
"He has always shown a bit of ability on the track but never put it into a race bar yesterday."
Retell just got to the line in time, edging past leader Toronto Rain in the final stride to claim a narrow win.
With many of Retell's owners part of the Bloomfield's extended family there were plenty of supporters on track to witness.
Retell had been unplaced in his last 11 starts including all eight for the Narrandera horseman.
However Bloomfield thought a change of approach worked wonders.
"I've changed the way I've worked him as he's a big, pulling horse," he said.
"I've cut down my fast days, I only do two a week now, and the rest me or my son lunge him.
"We're trying to manage his workload that way and try to keep him a little bit fresher for the runs."
Bloomfield has done so while being forced to move his stable.
Floodwaters had cut off his stables and after water inundated the property it still isn't really accessible.
"I was at Riverbend and I still can't get back in at the moment as the roads going into the property have been washed away by the water," Bloomfield said.
"Water actually got into the stables but I had to move anyway as I couldn't get out to the horses because the Sturt Highway was cut at Gillenbah."
Meanwhile racing in the Southern District heads to Corowa on Monday.
A seven-race card has been assembled with the first to be run at 2.05pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
