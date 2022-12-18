The Daily Advertiser

Success at home adds to good year for Shane Bloomfield

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 18 2022 - 7:30pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera trainer Shane Bloomfield broke through with Retell on his home track on Saturday.

There was plenty of support for Retell who broke through to win his first race at start 24 at Narrandera on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.