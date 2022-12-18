One week after combining to win the Inter Dominion Pacing Final, former Riverina horsemen Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson did it again at group one level.
This time around it was with Major Meister who led all the way to take out the Cranbourne Pacing Cup on Saturday night.
Taking advantage of a good draw, Major Meister was able to find the front early and from there was never headed.
He held off Mach Dan, who was driven by former Leeton reinsman Mark Pitt, to make it two wins from as many starts for the former Young trainer.
Hart was confident Major Meister could rise up to group one level.
"He was super impressive," Hart said.
"Jason and I thought he would take the step and he definitely has and he run a really strong couple of last sectionals."
Major Meister ran his last half in 55.2 seconds, and final quarter in 28.3 to bring up his 13th career win by 8.7 metres.
While he had won two of his eight starts for former trainer Adam Kelly this year, and was placed on another two occasions, the five-year-old has really gone to another level since joining Grimson's team.
Hart was impressed with how Major Meister travelled despite stablemate Fire Fox initially causing a false start.
"He felt really powerful and probably travelled more than I would have liked to have early as he was a little revved up out of the gate after causing that false start but he did come back to me," he said.
"He travelled really hard and coming off the back he still had a good kick left."
It capped off a big night for Hart who despite spending the last month in Victoria was able to hold on to win the metropolitan driver's premiership at Menangle.
The 23-year-old had a 1.5-win lead over Jack Trainor heading into the final meeting with Trainor having a drive in each of the eight races.
While he was able to score with the Riverina-owned Punt Away, Hart held on.
He is also set to defend his NSW premiership title after winning it for the first time last year.
Hart has driven 183 winners across the state to lead Jack Callaghan by 20 wins with less than two weeks left in the season.
Across the nation Hart has driven 204 winners this season to sit in sixth. Queenslander Peter McMullen leads with 253.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
