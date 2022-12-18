Kooringal Colts perfect before Christmas break

Zach Starr just missed out on a century but got his side out of plenty of trouble.
Kooringal Colts had slipped to 5- taking on St Michaels at Harris Park on Saturday before Starr was able to change the course of the innings.
He made 96 after skying one just short of his century.
Colts captain Hamish Starr continues to be impressed with his brother.
"He was just hitting them so clean and hitting them straight, which I think has been a big difference from last year," Starr said.
"Last year he was probably trying to hit a bit too square but this year he's going back to the basics, hitting them straight and hitting them hard and long.
"Him and Dutto (Andrew Dutton, 28) really swung the momentum back in our favour and the lower order just batted with Zach at the back end of his innings.
"It was just a shame he didn't get to the three figures."
Looking to defend 223, Macgregor Hanigan (3-13) got Colts off to a great start with the ball before Will Oliver then finished off the still winless Saints.
He picked up the last six wickets as the Saints were bowled out for 105 with captain Nathan Corby (35) offering the only real resistance.
The 6-44 adds to a good start to the season for Oliver.
"He's been doing a good job for us in the middle overs and has been all year," Hamish Starr said.
Starr is thrilled with their start to the season ahead of a big clash with the also unbeaten Wagga City when the competition resumes on January 14.
"To be three from three is huge," he said.
