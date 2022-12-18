Viral Ron Finemore driver not at fault, truck regulator finds

A Border trucking company has been cleared after a man drove on shredded tyres and damaged rims.
Badly damaged wheels were visible.
The video was watched hundreds of thousands of times.
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator was informed of the incident and found no issues.
A spokesman for the transport company confirmed no further action would be taken.
"Following on from the incident at Moree, the NHVR carried out an independent investigation," the spokesman said.
"|t is confirmed that this investigation found no fault with Ron Finemore Transport or the driver."
It appears unlikely police will take action, with The Border Mail directed to the transport operator's statement.
