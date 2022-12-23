With the novelty of the new year worn off, it was back to business as usual in March as we look back on the years top clicked stories from www.dailyadvertiser.com.au
Healthy debate was rife among the Australian football clubs as big changes were tabled by the league, meanwhile the cricket season was wrapping up for the summer.
It was the topic of the month, should AFL Riverina restructure the competition in 2023 to eliminate the Farrer and Riverina leagues as they're known.
Marrar president John Carroll came out strongly against the proposals to replace the Farrer league with a 'community' division and it wasn't long before clubs followed suit.
As opposition began to flood in, AFL Riverina revealed they hadn't received any formal feedback ahead of their AGM.
With Coleambally a surprise supporter of keeping the competitions as-is, several top Farrer league coaches came out in opposition of the changes.
Marrar's Shane Lenon was backed publicly by East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard and The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken.
The trio argued the competition would lose quality if the planned redevelopment went ahead, and that clubs would struggle to attract new talent.
Charles Sturt University's Travis Cohalan also expressed concern and added to a growing list of Farrer league coaches with a Riverina league past who were concerned for the future.
With widespread understanding Riverina league is the "classier" league, Farrer league clubs said they are proud of their football and their communities.
AFL Riverina assured the intention was to provide a more flexible structure in the community league, but it didn't ease concerns.
Club concern was amplified when AFL Riveirna's AGM had the biggest turnout in years.
Clubs were given three weeks to formally submit their concerns, much of which was focused on the name and structure of the new leagues.
In addition, Marrar's Carroll said he would push for both leagues to run under the same salary and player point systems.
With just four teams competing in the Farrer league 17.5s competition, Marrar were back leading the charge for change, as coach Shane Lenon called on AFL Riverina to revert the competition to under 18.
Lenon said he believed it would benefit both the Farrer and Riverina leagues, with increasing the age limit opening the competition to more players.
He argued that reverting to an under 18s competition would also help players as they transition between junior and senior football programs.
In a sea of debate, well-loved Northern Jets start Mitch Haddrill called it time on his football career.
With two league medals and four club best and fairests, Haddrill had decided at the end of 2021 he was finished with football.
Having taken up more responsibility on the farm and with young children he didn't want to miss growing up, football needed to give way.
Haddrill was proud to call himself a one club man, and pleased to have had final say on when his career was done.
While the local Australian rules scene was up in arms, cricket was reaching the pointy end of the season and for the first time since 2014, South Wagga became back-to-back premiers.
A three wicket win over Cats, South Wagga's fifth wicket was controversially caught just two runs short of the 185 needed for victory.
After their 2021 premiership South Wagga lost a strong contingent of players, and captain Luke Gerhard was proud of his young side for their class through the season.
Unable to get up over Cats throughout the regular season, South Wagga made sure to get it right when it really counted.
Riverina's Country Championships campaign couldn't catch a break with early injuries impacting the squad greatly.
Nathan Rose missed the second round due to a AC joint issue while Lachlan Bristow was on the fence for selection after an in-training ankle injury.
Even coach James Luff was almost out of action after a bout of food poisoning the night before the first game.
Meanwhile Riverinas women's side start to the season was overshadowed by alleged transphobic comments aimed towards Holly Conroy.
Conroy praised NSW Rugby League for their handling of the situation after she became the first transgender athlete to represent the region.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
