Ron Stubbs doubles up at Moonee Valley with Boss Lady Rocks and Sparring

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 18 2022 - 7:29pm, first published 5:00pm
Ron Stubbs scored a winning double with Boss Lady Rocks and Sparring at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

A Moonee Valley double certainly made the late trip home that little bit easier for Ron Stubbs.

