A Moonee Valley double certainly made the late trip home that little bit easier for Ron Stubbs.
The Albury trainer took two horses for Friday night's meeting and both were successful.
First Boss Lady Rocks added to her strong recent run before Sparring bounced back to winning ways.
Boss Lady Rocks made it two wins at Moonee Valley in her past four starts to add to her impressive record.
She's now won five of her 14 starts with another four minor placings.
Stubbs continues to be impressed.
"She is very consistent, very honest and this prep to have two metropolitan wins put away is unbelievable really," Stubbs said. "Even the two runs in between were two fifths in between and we walked away satisfied with both of those runs so I couldn't be happier."
Boss Lady Rocks ($5) was able to settle behind the leader, who raced ahead of the pack, but finished off well.
Stubbs believes the Moonee Valley circuit really suits her.
"She has a lot of natural pace and 1000 is really her limit," he said.
"On a tight-turning track it just allows her to run through whereas if you get a big long straight it can be a bit of a task for her."
While Stubbs is thrilled with the six-year-old's form he did admit it comes with challenges.
Especially with trying to plot her next step.
"She's getting a little hard to place so we're going to give her a couple weeks off, tick her over and then go through the calendar and see what we can find," Stubbs said.
"I'd love to get a fillies and mares black type race over 1000 metres but they are very hard to find."
Stubbs was also thrilled with how Sparring bounced back to winning ways.
After disappointing either side of a spell, the four-year-old put in an impressive display.
After suffering atrial fibrillation while resuming at Canberra last month, Stubbs was pleased with the response.
"We reached a crossroads with him, and while we never lost any faith with him, when you walk away from races with excuses you have to prove a point and I guess he did that on Friday night," he said.
After drawing wide, Stubbs admitted he considered not taking the lightly-race gelding but with Craig Williams on board he quickly put himself right into the race.
"When we first saw the barriers the first thoughts where do we or don't we and we opted to do it," Stubbs said.
"In his past races he hasn't been slow away but missed the start by half a length or so but it gives the quick horses the opportunity to take up a position in front of him.
"We thought the wider barrier might help in that sense but with Craig Williams on board he just bounced him out and he dictated the race from there."
Sparring has now won two of his six starts but Stubbs doesn't have him in his Country Championships plans at the moment with stablemates Tap 'N' Run and Baledon, who have both won Highways, ahead of him.
