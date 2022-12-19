There was no easing into 2022 by Wagga's sporting community, it was full steam ahead from day one with athletes of all kinds and ages making headlines.
With so much happening it can be hard to remember it all, so we're looking back on the stories that you clicked on most from www.dailyadvertiser.com.au this year.
With fear players didn't understand how dire a position the club was in, Lockhart co-president pleaded with the community to return to training.
With just a select few first grade players locked in for 2022, the future of the club relied on players returning, or else they would be forced into a recess.
With the Hume league requiring all clubs field a men's first grade team, their netball program was in doubt through association.
With assurance player numbers were only an issue in the top grade, the push would pay off, with the club fielding a team in what would be a winless 2022.
Desperate to break Group Nine's longest drought, Young were signing up a storm, with former Canberra Raiders junior representative player Jonah Latu locked in by mid-February.
Cherrypickers retained almost their full 2021 side and then-reigning Les McIntyre Medal winner Josh Ayers returned to the fold also.
After finishing the COVID-cancelled season third on the ladder, the club was out to end their 30-year premiership drought under new coach Nick Cornish.
More than 12,000 people flocked to Wagga for February's NSW Touch Association Junior State Cup carnival.
A total of 172 teams representing 25 affiliates competed across almost 750 games, with an impressive 220 referees keeping them all in line.
Later in the month an impressive eight records were broken at Mater Dei's competitors only swimming carnival, with Abbie Donelan becoming the first 13-year-old girl to break 30 seconds in the freestyle.
She backed it up with new records in three other events, the 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, and 12-14 girls 200m individual medley, winning herself a well-earned age champion title.
With new teams adding to the competition, the Southern NSW Women's league began their 2022 season.
Mother-daughter duo Mikaela Cole and Tracy Shculz-Cole stepped off the netball court and onto the football field in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes first women's side.
The duo are well known stalwarts of MCUE's netball program and jumped at the opportunity to play football together.
Racking up an impress three goals Cole, alongside the strong defender Shculz-Cole were named among their sides best.
Eventual premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong got their season off to a strong start, keeping their opposition scoreless twice in consecutive games.
Riverina's Josh Hanlon earned himself selection in the Australian Winter Paralympic Team, to compete in Beijing in alpine sit-skiing.
One of just 10 athletes in the squad, he made his world championships debut a mere two weeks before his selection.
After a life-threatening bacterial infection in 2018 resulted in the amputation of his right hand and both legs below-the-knee, Hanlon added Olympic selection to his impressive story.
A "dream come true" Hanlon hoped to continue to narrow the time between himself and those at the top of his sport while in Beijing. He returned home after an impressive sixth position performance in the men's slalom sitting.
Marrar Football Club president John Carroll called out AFL Riverina for their pending changes to the Farrer and Riverina leagues.
Calling for Farrer league clubs to stand up and be counted, Carroll slammed the proposed AFL Riverina Community Division One competition.
Despite objections coming from several Farrer league clubs, they confirmed they would be applying for a spot in the new premier league if the Farrer league was to end.
Meanwhile the player blitz continued from January as clubs continued to lure new signings in a bid to boost their sides ahead of the 2022 season.
Tyson Hodge was afforded the opportunity of a lifetime, named in South Sydney's team for their first NRL trial.
Named on the bench for the club's trial with North Queensland, Hodge hoped to make a big impression.
The Group Nine player was thrilled with the opportunity to run alongside those at the top of his sport.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
