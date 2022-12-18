Brayden Ambler scored a century in his return for South Wagga but it still wasn't enough to get the better of Wagga RSL.
The Bulldogs head into the Christmas break with some momentum after extending the winless start to the one-day competition for the premiers.
South Wagga fell eight runs short of the 290 they ended for victory.
Ambler put the Blues in a good position in the big run chase at Robertson Oval on Saturday with his 112 coming off 120 balls.
However Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry was pleased with how his team fought back.
"Going into Christmas 2-1 is what the goal was at the start of the week," Perry said.
"We had some handy contributions there from Sammy Smith at the top, who was sensational, and Jacky Carey in his first game of the year showed all the class he did last year to get us to a good total. Even Timmy Cameron got a few off not many.
"Our batting improved a hell of a lot from last week, and it was good to see as we had a few plans coming into the game. Bowling wise everyone knows Robertson Oval is the hardest to defend but thankfully we had 289 on the board."
Wagga RSL started off well with the bat as Ethan Perry (40) and Sam Smith (55) put on 84 for the first wicket.
The runs kept flowing with Will Morley the only Bulldog in their top seven not to reach double figures.
Jack Carey (55) and Tim Cameron (33) then finished the innings off for the Bulldogs.
It was just part of a terrific all-round game for Cameron.
He also took two key wickets for the Bulldogs while his run out from the outfield to remove Connor Willis (18) just as the Blues looked to be getting on top changed the game.
Perry was thrilled with his performance.
"For a guy who has been around the club for as many years as he has, he just lives and breathes it and is all about what RSL is" he said.
"It was great to see him contribute in the way that he did and in all honesty probably got us over the line."
After Ben Willis (3-57) took two early wickets, Ambler and Joel Robinson (68) really steadied things for the Blues.
However when Cameron had Robinson trapped on his crease the momentum started to change.
Cameron then snared an in-form Nathan Cooke (22) before Ambler started to really go for his shots.
He gave away a number of chances before reaching the milestone but put his team in a position to get off the mark however with Warren Clunes hampered by a back complaint, the Blues ran out of batsmen as the pressure of the required took its toll.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
