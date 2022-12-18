The Daily Advertiser

Brayden Ambler century not enough for South Wagga to down Wagga RSL

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 18 2022 - 7:29pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad McMillan about to get bowled by Nathan Cooke in Wagga RSL's win over South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Brayden Ambler scored a century in his return for South Wagga but it still wasn't enough to get the better of Wagga RSL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.