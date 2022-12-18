Homes across Wagga are lighting up each night as the Christmas spirit truly sets in, but there's one house on the edge of the city that is making it onto everyone's light-looking list.
One Wagga woman is giving everyone a run for their money with her creative genius.
Over the past couple of years, Forest Hill resident Nicole Wade has put together a series of handmade displays to celebrate the festive season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've made a sled with Santa and some reindeer, Mrs Claus and also a little workshop."
But the creative flair doesn't stop there, with Ms Wade even throwing in some humour.
"Santa Claus has his legs up in the air like Rudoph has taken off too fast and Mrs Claus is asking Santa if he is okay," she said.
Other props include a sign that reads "Rudolph slow down" and the Grinch.
Ms Wade has created all props on her own out of timber and other materials over the years.
"As I've found something I liked, I have gone in and made it," she said.
"Between work and everything else, I have to scatter the time to make them."
Ms Wade said the inspiration for her impressive display stems from her previous life in Hay.
"I used to do a big display there every year," she said.
"When my kids were little they would dress up as elves and hand out lolly pops, while I would dress up as Santa and do little skits on the roof.
"So when I bought my house in Forest Hill I decided it was an opportunity to get back into it again."
Ms Wade said bringing a smile to people's faces is a big motivation for the display.
"I love creating and making kids happy," she said.
Aside from happiness, Ms Wade also hopes to use the opportunity to raise funds for those in need this Christmas.
She is hoping to take part in the Hay Rust and Dust Outback Rally in March 2023.
The rally donates all funds raised to local cancer charities including CanAssist, Angel Flight, Cancer Council and the Hay Community Health Trust.
To support her team, go to the Hay Rust n Dust Outback Rally Facebook page and search for Car #33.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.