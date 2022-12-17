A difficult time for some

School's out and the streets are filled with Christmas shopping chaos as December 25 rapidly approaches.
There's only a week left until the big day, so it's now or never when it comes to finalising those gifts or getting your food order sorted.
While it can certainly be the most wonderful time of year, it's important to remember Christmas isn't a jolly time for everyone.
It can be a lonely time for many, particularly those who do not have family and friends nearby.
The festive season can exacerbate difficult feelings, especially for those who find themselves overwhelmed, isolated or triggered.
It's a time when modern society sends us many messages about what Christmas should look like, but more often than not, the reality cannot live up to the movie.
It's also a tough time for people who have lost loved ones, or friends.
Likewise, Christmas is difficult for people recovering from alcohol addiction - as Trevor and Louise (not their real names) told us this week.
The tradition of having a few beers or glasses of wine while surrounded by family is a big part of what makes Christmas special for many Australians.
Again, it's what some people think Christmas should look like, but it's also what makes this time of year so challenging for recovering alcoholics.
Attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings often skyrocket over the holiday season, as problem drinkers look to rein themselves in - often so they don't cause a scene at Christmas.
Trevor, who will mark 11 years sober tomorrow, said the holiday season is one of the toughest periods for alcoholics.
"For me it was because I had to be around the people I loved, but I would get drunk and worry about misbehaving the whole time," he said.
Louise urged anybody with a drinking problem to make sure they don't put themselves in a vulnerable situation.
"If you're trying not to drink make sure you have your own transport home, get phone numbers of people you can call if you feel like you might pick up a drink," she said.
Always remember, if you are feeling vulnerable or triggered, or experiencing loneliness or grief, please seek support. There are many services available, with staff ready and willing to listen if you need to talk.
There won't be an editor's newsletter next Sunday so I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you - our valued subscribers - a merry Christmas. I hope you have time to unwind and enjoy a break.
I'd also like to thank those who won't be having much time off over the festive season and will instead be working.
The DA team will be working throughout the period and publishing in print as normal. As always, you can keep up to date with all the breaking news, as it happens, at dailyadvertiser.com.au.
Finally, thank you for your ongoing support this year and I look forward to an even bigger and better 2023 - a year the DA will start in a new home (more details on that early in the new year).
All the best for the week ahead and getting those last-minute Christmas jobs sorted.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
