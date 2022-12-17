The Daily Advertiser

Town of Cootamundra comes together to back Jason Baldock in epic 'Chop the mop' Can Assist fundraiser

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:54pm, first published December 17 2022 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Baldock says goodbye to his lengthy locks as dad Ronald Baldock and hair dresser Trish Hines eye them off at the fundraiser on Thursday evening. Picture courtesy Bec Herring

The people of Cootamundra have united behind a local man to raise over $100,000 to fight cancer by chopping his mop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.