The people of Cootamundra have united behind a local man to raise over $100,000 to fight cancer by chopping his mop.
Large crowds descended on the town's main street as local builder Jason Baldock said goodbye to his beloved metre-long dreadlocks on Thursday evening.
Over the past two months Jason and wife Tania have run a 'Chop the Mop' campaign to raise funds for CanAssist Cootamundra by chopping off his mop-like hair.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It quickly drew attention from far and wide thanks to a brilliant social media campaign and Tania's brilliant photography skills.
Jason said the fundraiser night went "really good".
He said the whole initiative took off like he could not believe.
"We're overjoyed and in complete shock at how well it went," he said.
Jason said CanAssist Cootamundra would provide about $80,000 in support for members of the community affected by cancer.
While the amount raised has well exceeded that, he deflected praise and said the volunteers who run the group and those dealing with cancer and their families are "the real superheroes."
The campaign came about after a low point in his life that saw his mother lose her battle with bow cancer, his father diagnosed with prostate cancer, his wife diagnosed with breast cancer and Jason diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Amid other family struggles, Jason realised he had depression and after talking with his wife, decided a major change was in store: he would cut off his beloved dreadlocks of 13 years and give up the grog.
The campaign has now raised close to $120,000 with funds still accepted until Thursday December 22.
To donate go to mycause.com.au and search 'Chop the Mop'.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.