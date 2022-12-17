The Daily Advertiser

Man in 20s hospitalised after early morning knockout punch on Wagga's Baylis Street

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 18 2022 - 2:45pm, first published December 17 2022 - 3:46pm
Man king hit in Wagga's main street amid late-night assault

Emergency services have raced to the scene of an overnight assault in Wagga's main street that left one man unconscious.

