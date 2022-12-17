Man king hit in Wagga's main street amid late-night assault

Emergency services have raced to the scene of an overnight assault in Wagga's main street that left one man unconscious.
About 1am on Saturday morning, police and NSW ambulance personnel were called to a Baylis Street address, following reports of an assault.
Police attended and located a 24-year-old man with facial injuries.
At the scene they were told the victim had been punched in the jaw by an unknown man, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
He was treated at the scene and regained consciousness, before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Investigators are attempting to identify and locate the man involved, who has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm to 180cm tall, with a bald head and dark beard.
Inquiries are continuing.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
