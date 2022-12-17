When many students turned to online classes during the pandemic, one student took things a step further.
Not only did Torkty Mok undertake his Masters of Commerce in business management online, but did so from his home country of Cambodia.
After two years of study, he finally wrapped up his studies last year.
But COVID played havoc with his plans, forcing the postponement of his graduation until last week.
Attended the ceremony at CSU's Wagga campus on Friday, Mr Mok said he picked the course as a way to help advance his career.
Currently a full-time worker in management with the ANZ Bank in Cambodia, he believes the degree will practically benefit his current job.
Mr Mok said he chose CSU in particular due to its high standing within Australia and the fact it offers offshore programs.
"That has saved me from travelling here," he said.
Mr Mok said he completed the course with a cohort of fellow Cambodians and had CSU lecturers travel to his country on two occasions during the course.
"The first time we met them was for the induction and the second time was before the exam," he said.
A lot closer to home, Griffith student Nicholas Poscliero celebrated as he graduated from a bachelor of accounting this week.
"I'm really glad to be done," he said.
Mr Poscliero has now worked as an accountant for the past five years and chose to complete the course as a way to advance his career.
But after three and a half years, he's still keen for more study, with plans to study a CA or CPA next year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
