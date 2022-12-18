Count your blessings: it will be warm in Australia at Christmas

Christmas will be here in just six more sleeps. When you're a kid, Christmas seems to take so long. When you're older, Christmas is here again before you've paid for the last one. Or so it seems.
We're having the big gathering, again. Family is coming from as far away as Perth. It will be a great occasion. Luckily we don't have a Meghan in our clan!
Thinking of that, our extended family has a Karen - real name Karen, a very nice person. Wouldn't now be a good time to change the name for any over-privileged hypocritical person to "Meghan"? (Incidentally, "M3gan" is the name chosen for the AI doll in a horror movie to be released next year!)
The British press has advised Harry and Meghan to stay away from the coronation of Prince Charles on May 6.
By then the weather should be beautiful, and maybe the British people will have forgotten the freezing conditions Britain is enjoying right now.
Remember when Britons were being told that London would never see snow ever again? Probably around the time that we were hearing that the rain that falls will never fill our dams.
Snow? London saw six inches last week. Gatwick Airport closed. England has been suffering temperatures as low as -10c in some parts of the country. It looks like being the worst winter freeze since "The Beast from the East" in 2018. They're calling this one the "Troll from Trondheim" which has delivered heavy frosts, ice and snow showers.
"Four inches of white stuff expected as -10C chill makes Britain colder than Iceland," one of The Daily Mail's stories was headlined.
Temperatures fell as low as -15c in parts of Scotland.
These cold spells seem to be coming more often. In February last year, temperatures dropped to -23C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire - the UK's coldest temperature since 1995.
Cold weather brings increased health risks for vulnerable people.
Social and healthcare services take action to protect high-risk groups, perhaps hoping not to repeat problems in past years where ambulances could not get through the snow. Volunteers with four-wheel-drives had to be called into service.
The Met Office has advised people to try and maintain indoor temperatures of at least 18C, particularly relevant for those who are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or older. But in Britain, far more so than in Australia, this comes with an expensive catch.
"Families are now facing landmark £100-a-week energy bills, having been forced to turn up the heating since the mercury first dropped last Monday," The Daily Mail reported. "Some £2.8 billion is due to be spent this week on energy bills across Britain's 28 million households as winter bites - close to double the amount paid in cold weeks last winter.
"Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer," was included in The Daily Mail's helpful advice.
The truth from previous winters has been that old and poor people have died because of what they quaintly call, "energy poverty" in Britain.
Another Daily Mail story quoted Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action: "Impossibly high prices and now cold weather will leave millions struggling to stay warm and safe at home. Our figures show that 6.7 million UK households are fuel poor after energy prices have almost doubled in a year."
Solar power during short, cold days? Wind turbines that shut down in extreme temperatures? Ice can also affect gas infrastructure.
Britain's new nuclear plants don't come on line until 2025, but meanwhile old coal power stations are filling the gap.
Back here in Australia, we may be able to afford electricity for our air conditioners (just). Maybe even a Santa photo and bauble from David Jones, starting from $29.95 - if you have an appointment.
But we should not forget the "Christ" part of Christmas. Nativity scenes in shop windows seem to be becoming a rarity. Perhaps we shouldn't celebrate Christmas at all, and get back to work!
Jesus's birth, 2022 years ago, brought hope to a violent world. I will be at church on Christmas Day, with my family. I pray that you, too, will celebrate this special day, with your loved ones.
