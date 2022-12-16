Tough run for Riverina's Country Colts

Riverina could manage one win from their Country Colts campaign this week.
After their first match against Newcastle was a wash out, Riverina scored a Twenty20 win over North Coastal.
However two tight losses to eventual winners Western and Greater Illawarra before another loss to Central Coast.
Despite the results coach Rob Nicoll was still pleased with their efforts.
"In the second T20 (against Western) and the first 50-over match (against Illawarra) we played we really only lost in the last couple of overs," Nicoll said.
"If we take half chances that we created in either of those games we win.
"I was pretty pleased with their efforts."
Nicoll believes it will be a good learning experience
Oscar Lyons, captain Hayden Forner and Jordan Wells were among Riverina's best performers.
Wells took 7-18 off 7.5 overs in their loss to Central Coast while Lyons scored at least 40 in three of his four innings.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
