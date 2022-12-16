Darrell Burnet couldn't resist having another crack at a Highway Handicap.
The Wagga trainer doesn't head to Randwick on Saturday with high hopes but still believes there is plenty working in Am I Richenuff's favour.
"I don't think he's a winning chance but I do think he's a good chance of running well and acquitting himself well," Burnet said.
"You just don't know if he gets the right run in transit with 52 kilos and puts his best foot forward he could be earning and for $120,000 I think it is worth going up and having another look."
Am I Richenuff finished 12th in a Highway Handicap at Kembla Grange two starts ago.
He's since run a narrow second at Wagga but Burnet thinks he will be much better suited this time around.
"Every run he seems to be getting a little bit better and I was tossing up between a race at Moruya but with this Highway it is a Class 2," he said.
"The last one was a Class 3, he had 54 kilos and a wide gate and this time he's drawn a better gate, I think he will jump from six or seven, and after the claim gets in his 52.5 kilos.
"The $5 favourite, Super Extreme, we were only a few lengths off him and was only 0.3 seconds quicker than us over the last 600 and we meet it four kilos better in the weights.
"He looks sensational and even though he came 12th in the Highway he was beaten five lengths by Tap 'N' Run and (Saturday) looks a bit of an easier affair."
He's also gained the services of in-form apprentice Molly Bourke.
Burnet believes her three-kilogram claim will be another big advantage.
"I thought to really bring him into a bit more giving him weight relief would be the way to go," he said.
"There's very few apprentices who can claim three kilos and very few who can actually ride the weight.
"Molly actually gave him his first ever barrier trial as when she was originally in Wagga she used to do a fair bit of work for me.
"In her past 50 she's on about a 20 per cent win strike rate so to have her on and riding 52 quite easily is no knock."
Burnet has also made a gear change with Am I Richenuff to race without winkers for the first time.
The Wagga trainer swapped blinkers for winkers ahead of his win at Gundagai three starts back and he hopes the next move can be just as successful.
"I've taken the winkers off as he just tries," he said.
"At the moment he's been costing himself by overracing a bit, he races in a butterfly bit which is used for hard pullers and last time he won at Gundagai quite impressively he was dropping back in trip and he seems to enjoy the quicker tempo.
"His run at Wagga was good, he just pulled a little bit hard and he beat everything in front of him and watching the replay quite closely when the winner got up to him he went to fight back but I'm just not sure with the winkers on he could see him coming as he doesn't need headgear to sharpen him up but early doors he was doing a few things wrong."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
