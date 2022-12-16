Wagga Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt is pleased with how their annual Christmas carnival has gone with kids from age five through to 14 competing in a series of events.
Brad and his wife Radka have been running the Christmas carnivals ever since they opened the business with him really pleased with how the competition went.
"It was probably the fourth carnival that we've had since we've opened and the reason why we have it is to get the kids in and doing these low-key races with no pressure," Kahlefeldt said.
"It just enables them to get ready for their school carnivals that are coming up in late January and into February as well.
"It's a free night that we offer and everyone enrolled pretty much from level three to squad and it was a really fun night."
Kahlefeldt said they had a little over 60 kids in total participating with races ranging from freestyle to doggy paddle.
"It was probably the highest ever we've had which is really great," he said.
"It was an opportunity for them to jump in the water and get into it and there was a lot of nervous kids especially with the younger level three's.
"But they found after one race they were good to go for the next and everyone did at least four races each.
"We had some fun races like noodle races and doggy paddle and kickboards with a duck on it and stuff like that."
Kahlefeldt also highlighted that a number of kids had never competed in a swimming race before with it good for them to get some experience ahead of school carnivals.
"It will certainly set them up for their school carnivals and I think it is very important for them to experience racing," he said.
"Obviously Radka and I have raced most of our careers and we understand the importance of it and the thrill we get from racing.
"I think these kids have realised it's really fun once they get into it and the nerves subside."
