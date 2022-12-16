The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt was really happy with their annual Christmas carnival with it providing an opportunity for some kids to experience racing for the first time

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Wagga Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt is really pleased with how Thursday's Christmas carnival went. Picture from Wagga Swim Hub

