The Daily Advertiser

Promising starts to Riverina Bulls representative seasons

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos forward Harvey Campbell charges into the Monaro defence during Riverina's Andrew Johns Cup trial at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina are hoping to build into strong junior representative seasons coming off good trial performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.