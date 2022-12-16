Promising starts to Riverina Bulls representative seasons

Riverina are hoping to build into strong junior representative seasons coming off good trial performances.
Both the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) squads faced off against Monaro in two extended trials at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Looking to give plenty of opportunities for everyone in the larger squads to impress, both games were played in four 20-minute quarters.
Riverina junior representative football manager Ben Mott was impressed by both team's displays.
"It was a really good day overall and there were some good signs," Mott said.
"With big squads getting through minutes we weren't too worried and were more looking for some key things but there were some really good signs."
Seb Cottam will once again coach the Andrew Johns Cup team while Matt Pike has come on board in the Laurie Daley Cup.
Monaro just came out on top in the under 16s however Riverina were big winners in the older age group.
Mott was particularly impressed with the Laurie Daley Cup side.
"There were some good signs there as there were a few at the Raiders and a few in our squad that went really well," he said.
"We were happy with them and the development of the 18-year-olds was strong.
"The 16s are a whole new squad but they are improving quickly."
Mott doesn't expect too many changes to either squad at least until the second round of trials against Western in Cowra on January 21.
The competition begins with a clash against Illawarra South Coast at Equex Centre on February 4.
Both sides will be looking to take advantage of playing their first three games in the Riverina before trips to Cessnock and Canberra to finish the competition and hopefully qualify for the finals.
