An elderly Wagga resident is hoping someone can return his brand new phone and his glasses, after he took a tumble somewhere in the city's CBD this week.
The last thing Peter McKenzie remembers was picking some mail up from his post box at the Wagga Marketplace on Thursday morning.
When the 86-year-old arrived home, he realised he must have fallen down in the street somewhere, and has grazes and a black eye as remnants of the accident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'd been to the post office in Wagga, and I got something out of the mailbox, and went to go down the stairs," Mr McKenzie said.
"The next day, I couldn't remember a thing."
Since then, aged-care assistant Marie McGregor and Mr McKenzie have been trying to track down his belongings - a brand new phone in a red phone case and a pair of glasses.
"It's a wonder somebody didn't pick the phone up and ring someone to come get him," Ms McGregor said.
"He certainly had some injuries."
Mr McKenzie is not sure where he fell down.
If anyone has found Mr McKenzie's belongings, they can contact Ms McGregor on 6971 1877.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.