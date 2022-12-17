Lots in store at Wagga's library this summer

Wagga Wagga City Library will close for the Christmas/New Year break from 2pm on Friday, December 23 until 10am on Tuesday, January 3.
The Agile Library service will not be operating in the period between Christmas and New Year. Throughout this closing period, no items are due for return, and the online library of eBooks and eAudiobooks remains available 24/7. The library will also have no overdue fines.
Before and after the Christmas break, the library has a wide range of events and programs.
The Community Food Appeal continues until January 15. Many visitors have already donated non-perishable food items for local people in need, and staff look forward to even more donations in the new year.
The library will host consultation sessions for the Wagga Wagga Community Net Zero Roadmap on Wednesday, December 21, and every Wednesday in January from 4-6pm. These are an opportunity for council to get a diverse range of community opinions and feedback on designing a road map to reach zero emissions by 2050.
Bookings are open for school holiday zine-making workshops, at different venues throughout Wagga's suburbs and nearby villages. A zine (pronounced "zeen", as in "magazine") is an original, self-published, non-commercial book, produced by one person or a small group of people. These workshops, for ages 12-17, are free, and include all needed materials, plus a snack. Participants will be guided by zine-making professionals in using drawn and digital images, text, photographs, and collage, to create everything from comics and poetry to personal essays, reviews and fiction.
For bookings and more information, visit waggalibrary.com.au, or phone 6926 9700. From all of us at the library, Merry Christmas.
