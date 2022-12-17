Lots in store at Wagga's library this summer

Bookings are open for school holiday zine-making workshops, at different venues throughout Wagga's suburbs and nearby villages. A zine (pronounced "zeen", as in "magazine") is an original, self-published, non-commercial book, produced by one person or a small group of people. These workshops, for ages 12-17, are free, and include all needed materials, plus a snack. Participants will be guided by zine-making professionals in using drawn and digital images, text, photographs, and collage, to create everything from comics and poetry to personal essays, reviews and fiction.