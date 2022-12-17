Articles provide a glimpse of Wagga's days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Hugh Jackman, Darren Coggan, Georgia Bassingthwaite and Major Patrick Pickett are pictured in the Daily Advertiser all set for this week's Carols by Candlelight in the Botanic Gardens Music Bowl.
Resident Ray Lucas said that a majority of the 40 homes in the street are participating in the Athol Street Christmas light displays beginning this week.
Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Dave Palmer said most retail outlets are recording high levels of Christmas sales, better than for the last two years.
Wagga speech and drama teacher Ros Smith said goodbye to what she said had been a wonderful 50-year career at a function attended by about 100 people, including foundation pupil Helen Dunlop.
Wagga's Darren Coggan has gained the equal greatest number of finalist positions at the upcoming Australian Country Music Awards in Tamworth.
A fire which broke out in the early hours of the morning caused an estimated $7 million damage to Roche's Gumly Plant.
After more than a year of searching Woolworths has purchased a site in Forsyth Street for the construction of a Petrol Plus fuel outlet expected to bring cheaper petrol to Wagga by next year.
Wagga City Council's recreation services committee will recommend that council accept a tender from Wagga Historian, Sherry Morris to write the history of the city.
Jim Elphick was honoured by the Wagga Tennis Association with an evening and presentations at the Bolton Park Complex.
Breust First National recently celebrated 30 years in the real estate business.
Cr Jim Eldridge said that Wagga City Council should be prepared to spend $1 million on a High Court test case to defend a decision to reject a development application for a legal brothel in the city.
After spending two weeks and a day on strike, workers at the Murrumbidgee Milling Company are returning to work this week.
The RAAF catering training section at Forest Hill baked a 90-pound Christmas cake with a diameter of 24 inches which was presented to the Wagga Base Hospital Children's Ward.
Huthwaites, Swan Bakery and Edmondson's each won trophies for the most impressive Christmas store decorations this season in a competition sponsored by The Daily Advertiser and 2WG.
Ray and Sylvia Wall are preparing their house in Gurwood Street with Christmas decorations despite Ray having broken his leg about a month ago.
Christmas dinner came early for about 50 Wagga residents with Meals on Wheels delivering servings of turkey, smoked ham, roast vegetables, and plum pudding.
Wagga Fire Brigade has had its busiest month for many years with 42 fires attended so far this month including ten fires this weekend with Wagga Fire Brigade Chief Laurie Gallagher particularly concerned with the number of fires being deliberately lit on Willans Hill.
An electrical fault caused a fire which destroyed a $10,000 Mercedes Benz owned by the Bishop of Wagga Dr FP Carroll while it was parked outside Bishops House, next to St Michael's Cathedral.
Wagga Rugby League held its 51st Annual General Meeting at the Wagga Leagues Club.
The Chairman of Riverina and North East Victoria TV Limited, Mr WJ Hucker has announced his retirement from the board with deputy chairman Mr GK Dunn now elected as chairman.
Mass was held for the first time in the Chapel of the new Catholic Mission Centre in Baylis Street.
Wagga Cellars in Lake Albert Road are advertising Christmas Drink orders delivered to your door and will be open from 8am to 8pm on Boxing Day.
"Plum Crazy" skippered by past Wagga Boat Club Commodore, "Tig" Thomas won the Half-Ton Cup international yachting series which ended in Sydney this week.
More than 20 members of the Wagga Amateur Swimming Club qualified to compete in the NSW Age Championships in Sydney and the Country Championships in Tamworth in January.
