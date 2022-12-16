Man charged after crash that killed Vincent Gooden at Daysdale

A truck driver has been charged following a crash that killed another man in Daysdale.
Vincent Gooden, 30, died when his vehicle was struck by a truck being driven by a Bacchus Marsh man
Mr Gooden suffered horrific injuries and died at the scene and the other man, 36, was critically injured.
He was flown to a Melbourne hospital and survived his injuries.
Police have investigated the circumstances of the incident, which occurred on Federation Way about 1.15pm on August 11.
The surviving man has been charged.
"Following inquiries, the man, now aged 36, was charged with one count each of negligent driving (occasioning death), and dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous - serious indictable offence," police said in a statement on Friday.
The driver will appear in Corowa Local Court on March 27.
