Man charged after crash that killed Vincent Gooden at Daysdale

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Vincent Gooden died in the crash.

A truck driver has been charged following a crash that killed another man in Daysdale.

