Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale will take a seven-strong attack to the non-TAB meeting at Narrandera on Saturday.
Even after electing to head to Benalla on Saturday with Eamonn's Memory, Dale has a strong hand across the card.
He's hoping the plan pays off.
"We have a bit of a business strategy we employ to take a lot of our own horses, ones that we own, to these particular meetings as if you happen to get the result it can be quite a rewarding day financially because of the fact you own the horse," Dale said.
"It's something we've done for a number of years now and had a bit of luck doing that."
His seven chances are spread across four races.
He rated Smokin' Soldier and Legal Zou, who will both be ridden by Billy Owen among the best of his hopes.
"I think Smokin' Soldier comes back in grade a little bit and back in trip so I think he is well placed and Legal Zou has been participating in higher levels and comes back in grade as well," Dale said.
"He's going quite well so they are probably the two best chances and we've also got chances in a couple of the other races as well."
Dale also has Wynsome Maid chasing a third win in five starts.
The first of six races is at 1.15pm.
Racing in the Southern Districts then heads to Corowa on Monday where Dale has five acceptors, including two set to race at Narrandera.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
