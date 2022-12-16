The desire for a major career change has culminated in one Wagga mum graduating from not one but two courses at Charles Sturt University this week.
Ansin Antony gathered with her family to mark the completion of a bachelor of social science (psychology honours) and a graduate diploma in psychology on Thursday.
After three years at CSU, Ms Antony was thrilled to mark the major milestone.
"I feel very excited," the 36-year-old said.
Ms Antony chose to complete the course after opting for a change in her career.
"I had a degree in engineering and then with COVID ... the opportunity came up to study online," she said.
Ms Antony had always wanted to study the psychology of people and why they behave the way they do.
At the time, they were living in Wagga just minutes from the university, where her husband Nidhish Francis lectures in veterinary science.
"It was very easy to get there and I thought 'now is the time to go for it'," Ms Antony said.
She is also currently working in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) at Wagga Base.
Next year, Ms Antony hopes to continue her studies with a masters. "I'm looking forward to that," she said.
"I hope to become a clinical psychologist, so it's not over just yet."
Also celebrating his graduation with his family on Thursday was bachelor of social work student Brenton Sherwell.
After four years of part time study and full-time work, Mr Sherwell said "it feels good".
The 36-year-old praised CSU for their flexibility in subjects offered over the summer.
While already working for a not-for-profit organisation in the homeless industry in Melbourne, he believes it's important to "future-proof" himself in case the industry becomes more professionalised.
"Also, if I move to a career that needs a degree, then I now have this behind me," he said.
Mr Sherwell said a masters degree could be on the cards down the track.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
