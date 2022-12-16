The Daily Advertiser

NSW government invests $200 million in emergency flood response statewide

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
December 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES southern zone commander Ben Pickup adresses a flood press conference in November. File picture

The State Emergency Service in the Riverina will be able to recruit additional full-time staff over the next 18 months, thanks to a $200 million investment into emergency service's flood response across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.