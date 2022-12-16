The State Emergency Service in the Riverina will be able to recruit additional full-time staff over the next 18 months, thanks to a $200 million investment into emergency service's flood response across the state.
The NSW government's funding commitment follows recommendations from the 2022 Flood Inquiry, and will invest in recruiting more employees at emergency organisations and increasing training opportunities for 'spontaneous' volunteers.
SES southern zone commander Ben Pickup said Wednesday's announcement was "a great step forward".
"Over the last four months, we've responded to over 7500 requests for assistance, so any additional support to provide that assistance to our volunteer units and then our staff is a really exciting time," he said.
"We'll see the agency as a whole and the staffing grow over the next 18 months, and all the additional staff will be there to help support our volunteers."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The funding includes $159.5 million dedicated to increasing the state's emergency services to respond to flood rescues, and $11.9 million to better support and train volunteers.
Dedicated flood vehicles, including 60 inflatable rescue boats and 16 high clearance vehicles have also been promised as part of the funding.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the money would help the state's first responders better protect residents.
"Many communities across inland NSW continue to be confronted with major flooding and we remain focused on supporting all of the impacted families, farmers and business owners during this difficult time," she said.
"But we are also working hard to improve the capability of our combat agencies to better fight the floods of the future."
Mr Pickup said part of the funding toward volunteer recruitment and training would be used to evolve the program to better reflect how people want to give their time.
He said most people were moving away from the "traditional" volunteer format of training once a week.
"People have less time to volunteer and want to volunteer in different ways," he said.
"Part of our volunteering strategy is trying to make more opportunities available for how people want to volunteer and what they would like to give back."
Specific details about how the funding will be used in the southern zone are yet to be finalised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.