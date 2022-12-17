The mayor of a Riverina council set to be demerged is remaining upbeat despite the drawn out process.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said while he would like the demerger to be "quicker" he understands "demerging two councils after five years won't be an easy task."
"I understand the government wants to get it right, because it's the first one [to be demerged] across NSW and they have to set the roadmap in case there are any other boundary changes to come," Cr Sheahan said.
The comments come on the back of the council appointing of new interim general manager Steve McGrath earlier this month.
Les McMahon has served as the interim GM for the past nine months.
"He came in for a three-month stint until we had appointed a new GM, but once the process of demerging happened, it meant we [no longer had] a position to offer."
In September, the Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman announced the CGRC would be demerged back to the former two Councils of Cootamundra and Gundagai.
As the Christmas break approaches, Cr Sheahan believes the demerger remains a "priority" for the Office of Local Government.
"I think they will be pursuing whatever legislative changes are required throughout the period leading up to the election," he said.
"The public servants will still be working through the costs associated with the breakdown of assets and liabilities with the council."
Cr Sheahan said the opposition has also backed the demerger as the state election approaches.
"All that work will continue regardless of whether there is a return of the government or a new government [is sworn in]," he said.
Mr McGrath has over 30 years experience as a council GM, including at Young through the 1990s, at Culcairn and most recently at Coffs Harbour.
He has also previously worked for Wagga Council.
The interim GM will be in place for the transitional period until the demerger process is complete, with GMs to be appointed to each council when the Councils are demerged.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
