The wait for findings from the investigation into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian looks set to continue, after a parliamentary committee decided against imposing strict deadlines on its corruption watchdog.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption is still yet to release the results from its inquiry into the two politicians, despite public hearings wrapping up in November last year.
NSW parliament's committee on the ICAC has released a report recommending the implementation of time standards for releasing reports, but stopped short of imposing a legislated, fixed deadline.
Liberal MP and committee chair Leslie Williams said in a foreword that evidence suggested having "realistic, publicly available time standards" for the completion of reports would improve confidence in ICAC's operations and may prevent "unwarranted reputational damage" to those involved in the investigations.
"However, the evidence did not support the introduction of a legislated, fixed time standard for the completion of reports," Ms Williams said.
"The committee has therefore recommended that the government ... require ICAC to develop and publish time standards for completing its investigation reports, and to report on its performance against these standards."
Mr Maguire resigned from the Liberal Party in 2018, when he was identified during an inquiry by the corruption watchdog.
A subsequent investigation into Mr Maguire's conduct, dubbed Operation Keppel, revealed his secret "intimate relationship" with then-premier Gladys Berejiklian, who subsequently resigned from parliament in October last year. Ms Berejiklian has denied any wrongdoing.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
