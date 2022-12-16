The Daily Advertiser

Call to impose fixed time frames on ICAC reports rejected by NSW parliament committee

By Monty Jacka
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 6:00pm
Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire pictured together at the Wagga Railway Station in 2018. Picture by Les Smith

The wait for findings from the investigation into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian looks set to continue, after a parliamentary committee decided against imposing strict deadlines on its corruption watchdog.

