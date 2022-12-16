The Daily Advertiser

AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons says that they are looking at a number of potential changes in order to provide an opportunity for more clubs to field a team

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:48pm, first published 6:20pm
Northern Jets were crowned Farrer League U17.5's premiers in 2022 with AFL Riverina currently investigating the option of changing the competition to U18's in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

AFL Riverina is exploring potential changes for the Farrer League in a bid to boost the dwindling under 17.5s competition.

