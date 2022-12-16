AFL Riverina is exploring potential changes for the Farrer League in a bid to boost the dwindling under 17.5s competition.
Most notably a possible increase for the underage competition to go from under 17.5s to under 18s.
Chairman Michael Irons said that AFL Riverina were exploring the option in addition to some other possible changes for next season.
"We are investigating the option of changing the age group to an under 18s competition," Irons said.
"We are providing some reports to the Farrer League clubs to review in regards to eligible players in that age group from the previous year for them to review and assess where their numbers are at.
"We will consider some alternate fixturing with some Friday night games included to help some clubs.
"We will also look at the permit system as well for each club on a case-by-case basis and whether we need to provide some more permit players or permit games to allow clubs to field a team."
Irons said that Farrer League clubs would have the opportunity to provide feedback from next week with AFL Riverina looking to confirm the competition make-up in late January.
Only four clubs - North Wagga, Northern Jets, Marrar and Temora - contested this year's under 17.5s season.
The last time six teams took part was in 2018, when The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal were also in the competition.
Irons said that AFL Riverina was doing its utmost to maintain the competition with the possible changes to the age group potentially providing an opportunity for more clubs to field a team.
"Our first priority is to ensure that this competition continues," he said.
"Because it continues to provide a pathway for all the clubs that have had teams and have got juniors coming through and we are trying to do our utmost to maintain it.
"The AFL Riverina competition review flagged a change in age groups to even age groups at a time when it was appropriate.
"We feel that although we are not in a position to implement this across the board, we feel that for the Farrer League and an underage competition that we need to do this now just to ensure it has the best possible chance to continue."
