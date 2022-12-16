Year 12 students at Kooringal High School say they're excited for the future, with most receiving the HSC marks they hoped for.
The year group gathered at the school one final time yesterday to celebrate the end of their schooling career and say goodbye to their teachers and classmates.
Cheryl Bennett, the students' year adviser since they started year seven, said they had grown up to be "wonderful people".
"I met them in year six, travelled with them the whole time," she said.
"They've turned into the most beautiful human beings, they are thoughtful, they are grateful, they are just wonderful people."
Student Preston Oakman, who received an ATAR of 88, hopes to go on to study music, focusing on jazz at the Victorian College of the Arts next year.
"That's going to take a bit of extra work straight out of school, but I'm ready to keep learning and ready to keep going," he said.
"Having that [HSC exam] experience was actually good, because since COVID and everything we've never had big exams like that before. It does prepare you for a lot of situations."
Raisa Rowshan received a 92.5 ATAR, and hopes to study medicine at Charles Sturt University.
"I've had very personal experiences throughout my life that made me interested in biology and that area," she said.
"I really enjoyed learning about the human body and also enjoyed in PE learning a lot about sports medicine, and how athletes are affected by the pressure to compete."
