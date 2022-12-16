Blake Micallef has the biggest price tag in the Riverina for the new Fantasy Harness campaign.
Micallef has been given a price tag of $965,000 for the competition, just edging past Southwest and Riverina premiership winners Jackson Painting ($960,000) and Blake Jones ($950,000).
The Young reinsman was surprised to be the most expensive in the region.
"It was a bit of a surprise," Micallef said.
"I didn't think I would be more than Jonesy or Jack.
"Even looking at everyone's price at Bathurst I'm more expensive than Nathan Turnbull, Bernie Hewitt and Doug (Hewitt) but it's a good thing I guess.
"It means someone has faith in me."
However Micallef's success in the Western Region may account for the figure with the 23-year-old a regular visitor to Bathurst.
Six meetings each week will be counted in the competition, one each in the Riverina, Western and Hunter regions as well as three in Metropolitan.
Players are allocated a salary cap of $14.4 million to choose their squad of 22 drivers.
Five must be from each of the four regions along with an additional driver from Metropolitan, however drivers will receive points regardless of which region they are racing in.
Micallef expects it will be a challenge to get a squad in under budget with drivers picking up a point for each of their drives at eligible meetings.
A win is worth 10 points, second placings are worth five, there will be three points for third and two points for fourth.
However he believes it is good to have a new initiative in the sport.
"It's a good concept to try to get people who don't usually pay too much attention to look at it and start getting involved," he said.
"It is a big success with football so if we can get some more exposure to the sport you might get some new owners along the way and potentially create a bigger game."
There is also a large Victorian contingent in the Riverina market.
Group one winners Mark Pitt ($925,000), Nathan Jack ($875,000) and David Moran ($850,000) are among the top 10 most expensive drivers which also features Peter McRae ($875,000), Todd Day ($775,000) and Bruce Harpley ($760,000).
The competition starts on January 10 with Temora's Carnival of Cups meeting the first for the region.
There are weekly prizes for each of the 25 rounds with the grand prize a Totoya Yaris.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
