The Daily Advertiser

Blake Micallef tops Fantasy Harness list for Riverina region

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Micallef is the most expensive Riverina driver in the Fantasy Harness compeition.

Blake Micallef has the biggest price tag in the Riverina for the new Fantasy Harness campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.