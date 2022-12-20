The Daily Advertiser

Rachel Trenaman said that while she was happy to get back to Big Bash cricket cannot help but feel that the season was a bit underwhelming from both a personal and team perspective

December 20 2022
While glad to make finals, Rachel Trenaman said that WBBL08 was a tad underwhelming for her and the Hurricanes side.

After injury took her out of the entire WBBL07, Rachel Trenaman is glad that she was able to see out the full season this time around for Hobart Hurricanes.

