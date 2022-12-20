After injury took her out of the entire WBBL07, Rachel Trenaman is glad that she was able to see out the full season this time around for Hobart Hurricanes.
While glad to get back to the shorter format of the game, she admitted that WBBL08 was a tad frustrating for her and the side after the Hurricanes were knocked out of the finals by Brisbane Heat.
"I think overall it was a bit underwhelming and disappointing both from a personal and team perspective," Trenaman said.
"I mean it was exciting that we made finals for the first time since WBBL02, but I think really disappointing that we didn't really compete in that final and got knocked out in straight sets.
"We are always wanting to go one step further and at least get into the grand final to be able to compete.
"But there was lots of learning's and take away's and it's nice to be back playing Big Bash cricket after last year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Trenaman also admitted to feeling a bit disappointed about her own performance with her unable to make the most of her opportunities at the top of the order.
"It's a bit of an interesting one and it happens to a lot of people during Big Bash," she said.
"You are often not there for a long time and definitely that was the kind of motto or story of my season.
"I got elevated to the top of the order for a couple of games towards the back end and felt pretty good, but just managed to get myself out which is frustrating.
"But I'm still young and still relatively new to the Twenty20 realm as I've played less game than others my age just through injuries and other bits and pieces.
"Every game is kind of a new learning and 50 over cricket is definitely my preferred format."
Following the Hurricanes elimination from the WBBL finals, Trenaman said they were given about a week and half off before getting ready to get back into WNCL cricket for the remainder of the summer.
"We get that to have a little decompress and catch our breath before going again," she said.
"Especially because we've got a couple of games before Christmas and it also gave our coach Jude (Coleman) a week to pick her life up and move from Adelaide to Hobart as well.
"It was nice to have a step away from cricket and chase some sun and just chill out for a little while."
Trenaman faced her former side on Sunday with her pretty solid with the bat scoring 41 before retiring hurt against New South Wales.
Tasmania comfortably grabbed their second win of the season after reaching their total of 0-131 off just 21 of their 50 over allocation after bowling out NSW for 129.
