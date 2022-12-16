Challenging childhood experiences have inspired social work students to complete their degrees at Charles Sturt University in Wagga this week.
One student relieved to graduate from her bachelor of social work at Joyes Hall on Thursday was Ellyse Quelch, 31.
Ms Quelch has now wrapped up almost eight years of study.
"I'm relieved. It's been a long time," she said.
Ms Quelch completed the course part time while working full time and also raising a family.
Looking ahead, she hopes to get into the community development sector.
"At the moment, I'm applying for everything," she said.
Originally from the Southern Highlands, Ms Quelch said her interest in social work stems from her hard life as a child.
"We come from the more vulnerable side of the community," she said.
"We didn't really have much as kids.
"So I guess it was that motivation to be able to help other people [in similar circumstances].
"Coming from adversity, it is definitely one way to get involved, give back and create meaningful change."
Another bachelor of social work graduate to complete the course this week was Val Marshall.
Ms Marshall, 70, has studied part time for the past seven years and said a harrowing experience when she was an infant led her to the course.
"I was medically poisoned as a baby," she said.
"I carried an undiagnosed cellular disability all my life until three years ago when I received a diagnosis from a professor in America.
"After I had children, my health went over the edge of a cliff and lots of things happened that weren't very pleasant."
Over the years, Ms Marshall worked in social work and said studying at CSU has been "a way of finding my way back."
The mature aged student has previously worked in family violence recovery and also formerly served with Victorian Police.
"This is a reasonable natural extension from doing community welfare work in the police force," she said.
81 social work and psychology students graduated from CSU on Thursday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
