Rachel Trenaman admits she is feeling a little bit nervous ahead of playing against her former side for the first time with Tasmania set to face New South Wales in two games before the Christmas break.
Although playing against both the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers during the latest WBBL season, Trenaman said she was interested to see what it would be like to play against her former home state.
"It'll be interesting but it's nice to be playing 50 over cricket again," Trenaman said.
"It will be an interesting couple of games given it is my former home state.
"I obviously played against the Thunder and Sixers during the Big Bash, but I feel that's a bit different given that's more franchise kind of cricket.
"But I think we have got a decent squad and team and they are missing a few players so it should be a good few games."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Tigers host the Breakers on Sunday and then again on Tuesday in Hobart with Trenaman looking forward to playing at her new home ground.
"It'll be nice for them to come down to our home turf," she said.
"I love batting at Blundstone anyway as it's such a nice venue and always has a good pitch and outfield.
"I think it'll be nice to have them here on my terms a little bit."
Jude Coleman was recently announced as the Tigers' new head coach with her recently helping the Adelaide Strikers claim the WBBL08 premiership as an assistant coach.
Trenaman said she was enjoying having Coleman at the helm, with the pair working together in the past.
"She knows what she's talking about and it's great to have her at the helm," she said.
"Jude's great, I went to New Zealand with her I think three years ago now as she was an assistant coach on a tour I was on.
"So I have worked with her before, but she is fantastic and a bit of a country girl who is chilled out and calm and she communicates really well.
"It's great to have a coach back in our system putting her spin on some different ideas."
After one win from their opening two WNCL matches, Trenaman believes the Tigers are looking strong ahead of the double header against the Breakers.
"I think we are looking really good," she said.
"Obviously we have lost two players as they are in India with the Aussie side at the moment, but other than that I think we are poised really well.
"We had a couple of girls perform really well during the Big Bash and we have a good balance, there will be some youth to come into the side but that's all the more exciting.
"Then given NSW are missing a few of their top order batters because they are over in India as well it should be a really good contest."
Trenaman had set a goal of scoring her first WNCL century this season and admitted to thinking about it ahead of coming up against the Breakers.
"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it," she said.
"I don't want to get too far ahead of myself as they have got a really good bowling attack with four or five bowlers who have played for Australia.
"So it won't be easy, but if I can put our team in a good position to win both games and potentially come away with a couple of bonus points I think I'll be really happy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.