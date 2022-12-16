The Daily Advertiser

Ingenia Gardens residents donate Christmas hampers to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:26pm, first published December 16 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ingenia Gardens residents Gloria Eden and Alida Vanlierop gifted the Christmas hampers to Ronald McDonald House Charities representative Leah Gain (middle). Picture supplied

With generosity in their hearts and determination in their hands, a group of elderly Wagga residents have come together to create thoughtful hampers for hospitalised children and their families this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.