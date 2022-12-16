With generosity in their hearts and determination in their hands, a group of elderly Wagga residents have come together to create thoughtful hampers for hospitalised children and their families this Christmas.
The residents of Ingenia Gardens have spent the past few weeks carefully crafting three much-needed hampers for Ronald McDonald House Charities, continuing their annual tradition of donating to charity instead of buying each other gifts.
Gloria Eden said it was a good feeling putting together the hampers, which contained a range of baby onesies, beanies, blankets, toys for bigger children and groceries for families.
In other news
"Every person in our community donated something - it was truly wonderful to see," Ms Eden said.
"We've been doing this for years now and I'm really proud of us all for being able to rally together in the spirit of helping others in need."
Ms Eden said the RMHC was a very deserving recipient of the gifts, due to their work assisting families with sick children who need to come into town for lengthy and serious hospital treatments.
RMHC Wagga fundraising officer Kiara Breust said the charity was extremely grateful for the donation.
She said the grocery items are "highly in demand" and mean food can be available in the pantry whenever families need it - giving them one less thing to worry about.
The clothing items and toys will go towards gift packs the charity gives to children who come and stay at the house.
Ingenia Gardens residents also donated $200 to the charity, raised through the retirement community's social club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.