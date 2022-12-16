Wedding planning made easy with the Riverina Wedding Guide

The day when you finally say, "I do" has arrived.
It is a momentous occasion.
You look radiant, your partner is jubilant and your family and friends are witnessing this special day.
This guide helps you in the lead-up to your wedding, steering you through venues, costs, planning and the months of preparation leading to a memorable day.
So flick through these pages for advice and ideas and dream about finally celebrating your wedding.
This magazine not only had great advice, inspiration and tips on planning your wedding but also some information from local vendors and the stories of three local couples who tied the knot recently.
Bree & Trent who were married in Wagga Wagga at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club feature on page 4.
Sophie & Jesse who were married in Wagga Wagga at Food I Am feature on page 12.
Laura & Mick who were married at Laura's parents property in Hopefield feature on the cover and page 14.
Read all that and more in the Riverina Wedding Guide
