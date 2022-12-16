Letters: Wagga really does have a big heart

I refer to the DA's front page on December 7 ("Wagga's big heart"), which said Wagga has been awarded the title of Australia's most generous city for 2022 by the online platform GoFundMe. This truly is a mighty effort and all of Wagga should take a bow.
Lilier Lodge has also been a beneficiary of Wagga's Big Heart with its compassion, generosity, and community spirit. Not only financially but with in-kind support as well.
It is important to recognise and acknowledge this amazing support for every little bit counts, whether big or small, as it helps to make a big difference in the stay of our guests. For people who aren't aware, Lilier Lodge is a purpose built 21 room accommodation facility located at 317 Edward Street, Wagga, for country people needing to travel to Wagga for specialist cancer treatment and who require accommodation. When vacancies allow this hospitality is also extended to people travelling for other medical reasons or who are caring for someone in hospital.
Lilier Lodge is co-owned by Can Assist and Cancer Council NSW and assists some 1400 people per year. Generally in the past, Wagga people knew little about Lilier Lodge and its facilities as they haven't needed to use it. Regional communities were the ones who benefitted and supported Lilier Lodge.
Examples of this amazing community support can be seen with our Community Dinner Program, with the supply of fresh cakes for our Tuesday Morning Teas for guests, as well as in the provision of grocery items for guests daily breakfast. A cancer diagnosis and journey can become expensive and anything that helps to reduce costs, even a little, for guests is very much appreciated. As a former guest states "Lilier Lodge is so much more than a bed. Being able to stay there takes a weight off my shoulders. I don't know what I would have done without it. Its friendly and comfortable and a great home away from home. The community support shown especially through the community dinner program is amazing."
READ MORE LETTERS:
The Community Dinner Program at Lilier Lodge is a prime example of the compassion, generosity, and community spirit and support that is shown. Community Dinners are held on a Wednesday night from February to December. The dinners are facilitated by Lilier Lodge volunteers, Lyn and Jim Gibson, and involve community groups providing and hosting a two-course evening meal for the guests. This program started in 2017 with meals only being provided 18 nights that year. For the past two years this has grown amazingly to where we have community groups now providing dinners on 44 Wednesday nights. Feedback from all involved has been overwhelmingly positive.
The community support has been incredible. I would like to publicly acknowledge the groups in 2022 who have provided so much to Lilier Lodge and our guests. Please know that it makes an amazing difference.
Regularly over dinner, or at the morning teas, and even over breakfast you can hear laughter, banter, and interaction between guests, hosts and volunteers.
These events serve as a way for guests, who are often having long periods of treatment to meet, connect, form friendships, and support each other. Cancer treatment is a massive intrusion into a person's life and personal support provides huge assistance, both mentally and physically.
Once again, to the people of Wagga, a huge thank you and keep up your wonderful work.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.