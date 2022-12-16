The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 17

December 17 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: Wagga really does have a big heart

WAGGA DOES HAVE A BIG HEART

I refer to the DA's front page on December 7 ("Wagga's big heart"), which said Wagga has been awarded the title of Australia's most generous city for 2022 by the online platform GoFundMe. This truly is a mighty effort and all of Wagga should take a bow.

