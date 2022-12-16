Letters: Wagga really does have a big heart

Examples of this amazing community support can be seen with our Community Dinner Program, with the supply of fresh cakes for our Tuesday Morning Teas for guests, as well as in the provision of grocery items for guests daily breakfast. A cancer diagnosis and journey can become expensive and anything that helps to reduce costs, even a little, for guests is very much appreciated. As a former guest states "Lilier Lodge is so much more than a bed. Being able to stay there takes a weight off my shoulders. I don't know what I would have done without it. Its friendly and comfortable and a great home away from home. The community support shown especially through the community dinner program is amazing."