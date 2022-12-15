A body, believed to be that of a missing teenager who fell from a tinny on Lake Mulwala, has been found.
Police said a body was located about 6.30pm Thursday in Kyffins Bay.
"While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 16-year-old boy," police said in a statement.
"One of the teens was brought to land by a nearby witness, but the 16-year-old was not found," police said.
"A large-scale multi-agency search commenced, led by Victoria Police and NSW Police, with assistance from specialist VicPol search and rescue divers, VicPol Water Police, NSW Marine Area Command and Corowa VRA."
The missing teen has been identified in the media as Jack Bird, of Shepparton.
Murray River Police District officers will prepare a report for the coroner.
