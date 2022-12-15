As Christmas draws near, a band of Wagga firefighters are all set for this year's Santa Run.
Lake Albert Rural Fire Brigade will travel the local streets on Friday and Saturday, bringing Christmas cheer.
"Santa will be in the fire truck driving around the streets of Lake Albert," brigade captain Matt Billingham said.
Captain Billingham said tonight's run would kick off about 7pm and cover the Lakeside area.
The run will start at the fire shed before making its way to Lakehaven Drive.
"We will go around Plunkett Drive, into the Dalkeith area, Balmoral Crescent, before stopping at the cul-de-sac of Lakeside Drive and then up to the dog park," he said.
Tomorrow will see the RFS head to the east side of the lake.
Starting out about 6pm, the firies will head down Brunskill Road, before heading to Jasmine Crescent, stopping at parks along the way.
It will then finish up at Apex Park at the CanAssist Christmas markets about 7.30pm.
Captain Billingham said the firies do it "for the kids".
"We also want to get the RFS back out in the community," he said.
"After all the floods and COVID over the last couple of years, we just want to bring back a bit more cheer."
Captain Billingham said there will be a "meet and greet with Santa" with lolly bags to give out to children along the way. He said while it has been some time since their last Santa Run, they hope to bring it back next year.
"We haven't been doing it for the last four or five years, but we hope to start building it back up again," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
